BREAKING: Saints Rookie Quarterback Scores Touchdown On His First NFL Possession
Leading his first possession, the Saints rookie QB rushes for a score.
In this story:
Leading his first possession, the New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler rushes for a four-yard touchdown. The officials initially ruled the play out of bounds at the one-yard line. Dennis Allen challenged the ruling as the replay showed Rattler breaking the plane of the endzone.
After the Blake Grupe extra point kick, New Orleans increased the lead 13-7 in the third quarter with 6:51 on the clock.
Rattler's drive for seven plays for 70 yards in 4:02.
Published |Modified