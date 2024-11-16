Saints News Network

Saints Roster Moves: A Major Reinforcement and Leader Returns to the Mix For Sunday

The Saints get a huge piece of their team back for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Saints made several roster moves before they take on the Browns on Sunday. Week 11 sees New Orleans getting back center Erik McCoy from injured reserve and linebacker Nephi Sewell off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that both McCoy and Sewell were good to go on Friday, but obviously needed to figure out how to attack the roster. Wide receiver Jermaine Jackson was waived to make room, and receivers Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. were elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week.

The Saints will be down Lucas Patrick (ankle) on their offensive line, which means Nick Saldiveri should get another start. Getting back McCoy will be a huge boost for New Orleans in a variety of ways. We haven't seen him since he was lost in the third offensive snap of the game against the Eagles in Week 3. The team hosts the Browns for a noon kickoff on Sunday.

