The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their key players on Sunday for Week 1's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Marcus Davenport and Cesar Ruiz have been ruled out for the game. Davenport was not observed during the open portion of practice, while Ruiz was spotted but not practicing. Williams was a limited participant.

Saints Friday Injury Report

Out: Marcus Davenport (elbow), Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

Questionable: P.J. Williams (hamstring)

As discussed earlier this week, the Saints will most likely turn to Trey Hendrickson to generate a pass rush opposite of Cam Jordan. They can also use Carl Granderson and perhaps get creative for another rotational player. For Ruiz, he won't get to make his season debut, which means Nick Easton starts. It's definitely a shame that both of these players will be out for New Orleans, but that's just how it goes sometimes.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have listed Mike Evans as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Not having him would be a big blow for their offense, but they do have a ton of weapons that will help Tom Brady in his debut.

Sunday can't get here any sooner, and is right around the corner.