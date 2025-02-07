Saints Rumors: Defensive Coordinator Leaving To Join Pete Carroll's Raiders
Joe Woods is on the move.
The veteran coach will leave the Saints to join Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders staff as a defensive pass-game coordinator, according to multiple reports. Woods, 54, spent the last two seasons as New Orleans' defensive coordinator and has worked in various collegiate and professional coaching roles since 1992.
The news arrived amid consistent rumors about the Saints planning to fill their head coach vacancy with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. NFL rules bar New Orleans from speaking with Moore as Philadelphia prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but a hiring could happen sometime next week.
So, who could replace Woods? CBS Sports Insider Jonathan Jones on Thursday identified Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley and Eagles assistant Christian Parker as names to keep an eye on.
As for the offensive coordinator vacancy, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently floated Jon Gruden as a potential candidate. There weren't any other credible reports connecting Gruden to the Saints as of this writing.
Regardless, once the Saints hire a new head coach, the rest of their staff will come together soon thereafer.
