Saints News Network

Saints Rumors: Defensive Coordinator Leaving To Join Pete Carroll's Raiders

New Orleans needs a new DC

Dakota Randall

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joe Woods is on the move.

The veteran coach will leave the Saints to join Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders staff as a defensive pass-game coordinator, according to multiple reports. Woods, 54, spent the last two seasons as New Orleans' defensive coordinator and has worked in various collegiate and professional coaching roles since 1992.

The news arrived amid consistent rumors about the Saints planning to fill their head coach vacancy with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. NFL rules bar New Orleans from speaking with Moore as Philadelphia prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but a hiring could happen sometime next week.

So, who could replace Woods? CBS Sports Insider Jonathan Jones on Thursday identified Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley and Eagles assistant Christian Parker as names to keep an eye on.

As for the offensive coordinator vacancy, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently floated Jon Gruden as a potential candidate. There weren't any other credible reports connecting Gruden to the Saints as of this writing.

Regardless, once the Saints hire a new head coach, the rest of their staff will come together soon thereafer.

More NFL: Joe Milton To Saints? Patriots' Reported Trade Interest Creates Opportunity

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News