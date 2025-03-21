Saints News Network

Saints Rumors: How Serious Was New Orleans About Signing Cooper Kupp?

Should New Orleans have outbid the Seahawks?

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints were surprising contenders to sign Cooper Kupp before he joined the Seattle Seahawks. But just how serious were they about adding the former Los Angeles Rams receiver?

Well, the Saints weren't messing around, according to insider Nick Underhill.

"We saw them go after Cooper Kupp, and their effort there was serious," Underhill said in a video posted Wednesday. "But they got outbid by the Seattle Seahawks."

Underhill added: "I don't think they are done completely adding guys to their team, I just don't think they're gonna be out there battling people to sign any players. And there really aren't any players worth battling over."

Ultimately, the Saints probably were wise to not break the bank for Kupp. Though still a productive receiver, Kupp will turn 32 in June, has a lengthy injury history and struggled to get open last season. New Orleans needs to get younger at receiver, not older.

To that end, the Saints could target a wideout with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also could use the pick to land a quarterback or pursue a trade for a young signal-caller.

