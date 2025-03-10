Saints Rumors: New Orleans Trades For Stout D-Tackle In Deal With Patriots
The Saints have a new nose tackle.
New Orleans acquired nose tackle Davon Godchaux in a trade with the New England Patriots on Monday, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
"Trade: the New England Patriots have agreed to send DT Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, sources tell ESPN," Schefter wrote on the X platform. "Godchaux attended high school in Plaquemine, La., before playing at LSU. He now returns to Louisiana once the trade can be processed this week."
There was some buzz last week about a possible Saints-Godchaux trade, so this move shouldn't come as a surprise.
The Patriots recently permitted Godchaux to seek a trade as head coach Mike Vrabel looks to overhaul New England's defensive scheme. With Godchaux a run-stuffing, two-gapping nose tackle with little pass-rushing upside, and Vrabel preferring one-gapping D-tackles who can get after the quarterback, a split makes sense.
Godchaux now joins a two-gapping defensive scheme in New Orleans and should slot in as the top nose tackle on the depth chart. A fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Godchaux played in every game for the Patriots over the last four seasons while posting at least 56 tackles in each campaign.
More NFL: Top Saints Free Agent Predicted To Betray New Orleans, Join Patriots