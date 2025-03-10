Saints Rumors: Paulson Adebo Betrays New Orleans, Joins NFC East Team
Paulson Adebo's time with the New Orleans Saints reportedly is over.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback agreed to terms on a contract with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was the first to report the news of Adebo joining the Giants.
The terms of Adebo's contract weren't known at the time of this writing. During a TV segment, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo said Adebo's contract would be "one of the bigger cornerback deals you're going to see in free agency." Garafolo also said Adebo "wanted" to be in the "New York market."
Adebo is working his way back from a broken femur suffered midway through last season. He posted three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in seven games before suffering the injury.
A third-round pick in 2021, Adebo emerged as one of the NFL's top ball-hawking cornerbacks over the last four seasons. From 2021 through 2023, he racked up seven interceptions, 33 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Adebo started 51 games over four seasons for the Saints.
