Saints Rumors: 'Strong' Candidate Emerges For Offensive Coordinator Job
We know Kellen Moore will be the Saints' head coach and offensive play-caller in 2025, but who'll be his top offensive assistant?
With his hiring now official, Moore can begin working on filling out his staff, including the three coordinator jobs. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler identified a leading candidate for New Orleans' offensive coordinator vacancy.
"Look for Philadelphia associate head coach/pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo to receive strong consideration for both the Eagles and Saints offensive coordinator jobs," Fowler wrote on the X platform. "Nick Sirianni has leaned on Patullo heavily the last four seasons in a variety of areas, and Patullo also developed a strong working relationship with new Saints coach Kellen Moore as they implemented the Eagles offense."
Patullo, 43, has coached in various collegiate and professional roles since 2003, including stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Eagles. He spent the last four seasons as Philly's pass-game coordinator, pulling double-duty as assistant head coach in 2023 and 2024.
As for the Saints, defensive coordinator opening, Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley reportedly is the frontrunner.
More NFL: Elite WR Prospect Lands With Saints In Latest Field Yates Mock Draft