Saints Rumors: Will Derek Carr's Shocking Retirement Be Permanent?
Derek Carr's NFL career is over... or is it?
The now-former New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his retirement last weekend. Carr made the decision amid concerns about a shoulder injury that likely would've wiped out his entire 2025 season, and potentially beyond.
Nevertheless, Carr is just 34 years old and would be a starting-caliber quarterback if healthy. So, would he continue ending his retirement after next season?
"I know folks will say, 'Well, when is he gonna come out of retirement and play for somebody else?'" NFL Media's Mike Garafolo said Monday during a TV segment. "My understanding is Derek Carr made this decision expecting to retire. Has no intention of (coming back). I mean, could things change in the future? I have no idea.
"But, at this point right now, (Carr) intends to retire and remain retired."
Obviously, Garafolo left the door ajar for Carr to return sometime in the future. But all signs point toward Carr's NFL career truly being over.
Regardless, the Saints now must proceed with the hope that second-round rookie Tyler Shough can win the starting quarterback job this summer. The Louisville product will compete against Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.
More NFL: Saints Reportedly Host Top Remaining Free Agent, But Is Deal Realistic?