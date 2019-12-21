Clash of Titans: New Orleans Run Defense to be Tested by Tennessee Ground Attack

A New Orleans Saints team fighting for one of the top playoff spots in the NFC travel to face a Tennessee Titans squad this Sunday that is scrapping to make the AFC playoffs. The 11-3 Saints are coming off a 34-7 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts, where their defense returned to the dominating form saw earlier in the year. New Orleans now faces an 8-6 Tennessee team whose offense that has been on a roll since mid-season.

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The strength of the Saints defense is against the run. They have surrendered just 90 yards per game on the ground in 2019 and have held eight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing for the game. The Saints have not allowed an opposing running back to gain over 100 yards against them since November 19, 2017, an incredible span of 40 games. A strong Titans running game will test New Orleans in this game though, in a matchup that may be the deciding factor in the game.

Tennessee averages 130 yards per game rushing, ranking 8th in the league. They’ve averaged 184 yards on the ground in each of their last five games and have scored 17 rushing touchdowns this season. The Tennessee ground assault id led by fourth-year running back Derrick Henry, who is second in the league with 1,329 yards and 13 scores. Henry is a big bruising back at 6’3 247-Lbs with a good burst in the open field. He has dealt with a hamstring injury over the last few weeks that leaves him officially questionable for this game, but you wouldn’t know it from his performance. Four of Henry’s five 100 yard outings, along with 7 touchdowns, have come over the last five games. The strength of the Titans’ running game is predicated on inside power runs, right at the strength of the New Orleans rush defense.

The few teams that have success on the ground against the Saints have done so with outside zone blocking or misdirection. New Orleans has a deep and powerful group of defensive tackles that have stuffed opposing runners in their tracks inside. Malcom Brown was one of the league’s most underrated offseason acquisitions and has been a valuable disruptor inside. Undrafted rookie Shy Tuttle has been a wonderful find, helping the defense overcome injuries to star tackle Sheldon Rankins. David Onyemata and Mario Edwards Jr. are better known for their pass rush capability, but both have been solid run defenders.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is upended by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The ability of the New Orleans defensive line to win their battles up front has enabled the team’s linebackers to flow to the ball carrier more, resulting in big plays. The biggest standout has been Demario Davis, who leads the defense with 98 tackles, nine for loss. Davis and Derrick Henry are destined for some key one-on-one clashes on Sunday in what promises to be a key matchup between the two stars.

The Saints will be without injured linebacker Kiko Alonso (thigh) for the third straight game though, meaning that the onus for containing Henry will fall to Davis, A.J. Klein, Craig Robertson, and Manti Te’o. That responsibility will be much easier for the New Orleans defense if Brown, Tuttle, and the Saints defensive tackles can keep the Titans interior offensive line on their heels. It’s a battle that the unit has excelled at most of this season, and will be a big determining factor in who wins this crucial matchup this Sunday.