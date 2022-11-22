Skip to main content

Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award

New Orleans offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk is among 32 nominees for an NFL postseason award.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.  

Established in 2015, the award goes to the NFL player who shows the best sportsmanship on the field. Each team has one player nominated annually by an 8-member committee of former NFL players.

The winner of the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will be announced at the NFL Award Ceremony at the end of the season. 

The award is named in honor of Art Rooney Sr., founder and former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rooney, who passed away in 1988, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints QB Drew Brees won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2018. Former Saint QB Teddy Bridgewater won it in 2020 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. 

Ramczyk, 28, was a first-round pick out of Wisconsin by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 32nd overall selection. He was on the 2017 All-Rookie Team and an All-Pro selection in 2019.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_5901958_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Face Long-Time Nemesis in Week 12

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19474567_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 11 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19478206_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Payton Turner Week-to-Week With Low-Ankle Sprain

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19474494_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

'Cut It Loose' Mentality Produces Much-Needed Saints Win

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19473773_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls From the Saints Stirring Win Over the Rams

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19473770_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints, Dalton Bounce Back to Defeat Rams

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17144645_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints DE Payton Turner Injured in Rams Game

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_11161602_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Week 11: Rams vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix