Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Established in 2015, the award goes to the NFL player who shows the best sportsmanship on the field. Each team has one player nominated annually by an 8-member committee of former NFL players.

The winner of the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will be announced at the NFL Award Ceremony at the end of the season.

The award is named in honor of Art Rooney Sr., founder and former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rooney, who passed away in 1988, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints QB Drew Brees won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2018. Former Saint QB Teddy Bridgewater won it in 2020 as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Ramczyk, 28, was a first-round pick out of Wisconsin by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 32nd overall selection. He was on the 2017 All-Rookie Team and an All-Pro selection in 2019.