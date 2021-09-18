September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saints Saturday Roster Moves and Coaching Changes in Week 2

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves and coaching changes on Saturday
Author:
Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves and coaching changes on Saturday. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass-rush specialist Brian Young will not make the trip to Carolina for Week 2's game due to Covid-19 protocols. The team reports Nielsen's and Young's duties will be covered by the remainder of the defensive coaching staff. 

LB McManis

The team will be down another linebacker was Chase Hansen joins Kwon Alexander on injured reserve. New Orleans countered the move by elevating linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad.

Defensive back Jordan Miller, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and center Austin Reiter were elevated from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Panthers.

Shaq Smith at Saints Training Camp

New Orleans Saints Roster Moves

Signed from Practice Squad

  • Defensive back Jordan Miller
  • Linebacker Wynton McManis

Standard elevation from Practice Squad

  • Defensive end Jalyn Holmes
  • Center Austin Reiter

Reserve/Injured

  • Linebacker Chase Hansen

New Orleans (1-0) will square off against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) for an NFC South showdown on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 PM CT.   Fox Sports will broadcast the game.

Chase Hansen
News

Week 2: Saints Saturday Roster Moves and Coaching Changes

Marcus Davenport and Kwon Alexander
News

Saints: DE Davenport and LB Alexander Placed on IR, Signed 2 Players to Active Roste

Saints Injury Report 2021 (6)
News

Week 2: Saints Friday Injury Report

(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (7)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 2: Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rush Offense

(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (9)
News

Inside Week 2: Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense

Saints Injury Report 2021 (5)
News

Week 2: Saints Thursday Injury Report

By the Numbers
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Saints Victory Over the Packers in Week 1

(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (6)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 2: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense