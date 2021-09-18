Saints Saturday Roster Moves and Coaching Changes in Week 2

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves and coaching changes on Saturday

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves and coaching changes on Saturday. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass-rush specialist Brian Young will not make the trip to Carolina for Week 2's game due to Covid-19 protocols. The team reports Nielsen's and Young's duties will be covered by the remainder of the defensive coaching staff.

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Wynton McManis (54) intercepts a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The team will be down another linebacker was Chase Hansen joins Kwon Alexander on injured reserve. New Orleans countered the move by elevating linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad.

Defensive back Jordan Miller, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and center Austin Reiter were elevated from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Panthers.

© Kyle T. Mosley - Saints News Network; New Orleans Saints linebackers Shaq Smith and Chase Hansen at 2021 Saints Training Camp; July 31, 2021; Metairie, LA

New Orleans Saints Roster Moves

Signed from Practice Squad

Defensive back Jordan Miller

Linebacker Wynton McManis

Standard elevation from Practice Squad

Defensive end Jalyn Holmes

Center Austin Reiter

Reserve/Injured

Linebacker Chase Hansen

New Orleans (1-0) will square off against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) for an NFC South showdown on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 PM CT. Fox Sports will broadcast the game.