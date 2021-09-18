Saints Saturday Roster Moves and Coaching Changes in Week 2
The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves and coaching changes on Saturday. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass-rush specialist Brian Young will not make the trip to Carolina for Week 2's game due to Covid-19 protocols. The team reports Nielsen's and Young's duties will be covered by the remainder of the defensive coaching staff.
The team will be down another linebacker was Chase Hansen joins Kwon Alexander on injured reserve. New Orleans countered the move by elevating linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad.
Defensive back Jordan Miller, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and center Austin Reiter were elevated from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Panthers.
New Orleans Saints Roster Moves
Signed from Practice Squad
- Defensive back Jordan Miller
- Linebacker Wynton McManis
Standard elevation from Practice Squad
- Defensive end Jalyn Holmes
- Center Austin Reiter
Reserve/Injured
- Linebacker Chase Hansen
New Orleans (1-0) will square off against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) for an NFC South showdown on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 PM CT. Fox Sports will broadcast the game.