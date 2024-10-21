Saints News Network

Saints Scramble: Dennis Allen's Plan to Replace Their Starting Cornerback

Dennis Allen lays out the plan for the Saints corner situation with Paulson Adebo lost for the year.

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cannot catch a pass while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cannot catch a pass while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
With Paulson Adebo heading to injured reserve with his broken femur he suffered in Thursday night's loss to the Broncos, the Saints will be turning to one of their rookies for more playing time.

Dennis Allen revealed on Monday during his afternoon press conference that Kool-Aid McKinstry will see more snaps with Adebo out, but Alontae Taylor will be starting on the outside opposite of Marshon Lattimore. When Taylor goes into the slot, McKinstry should head to the outside.

We knew it was only a matter of time before McKinstry would see action, especially given the trajectory of the team's injury crisis. As of now, undrafted rookie Rico Payton is the only other corner on the roster and the Saints could look to Ugo Amadi for another slot and special teams option or potentially bring back Shemar Jean-Charles.

