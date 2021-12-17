Saints Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Bucs Game

Skip to main content
    Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Bucs Game

    New Orleans will face Tampa Bay without their head coach after a positive COVID-19 test.
    In an announcement by the team, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19 -- Payton was immediately isolated.

    Payton, who turns 58 on December 29, is fully vaccinated. He missed Wednesday's practice because of illness, but returned to the facilities on Thursday.  

    An initial COVID test on Wednesday was negative.

    On Sunday evening, Payton's 6-7 Saints will play at the 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head coach duties in Payton's absence. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will take over play-calling responsibilities for the offense. 

    New Orleans is 19-11 against the Buccaneers under Payton and has won six of the last seven meetings. They are 38-22 against Tampa Bay all-time.

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY

    Payton has a 149-88 regular-season record in 15 seasons on the sideline with New Orleans. He had guided the Saints to four straight NFC South titles.

    The Saints have won seven division championships and qualified for the playoffs nine times during his tenure, winning Super Bowl XLIV.

