Are the Saints in Trouble? Key Starters Still Missing from Practice!

Three Saints corners are still not practicing as Week 9 approaches.

John Hendrix

Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The final Saints practice is in the books for Week 9, and we have a better idea of who will and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

For Friday, I did not see Kool-Aid McKinstry, Bub Means, Marshon Lattimore or Kendre Miller during the open portion made available to the media. I did spot Rico Payton briefly prior to stretch and John Ridgeway returned to practice. McKinstry didn't practice on Thursday with a hamstring, as he was downgraded.

Both Nephi Sewell and Shane Lemieux were out there for a third straight day, so we'll see if either of them get activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday. If Lattimore, McKinstry and Payton can't go this week, Shemar Jean-Charles would start opposite of Alontae Taylor.

