Saints Share First Videos Of Tyler Shough, Kelvin Banks Jr. In Action
Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough have taken their first steps toward potentially becoming the future of the New Orleans Saints offense.
Banks and Shough, the Saints' first- and second-round picks, respectively, took the field on Friday for Day 1 of rookie minicamp. They were joined by other members of New Orleans' draft class, including undrafted free agent signings.
After practice, the Saints shared three videos featuring footage of Banks, Shough and other rookies. Check out the videos in the posts below.
We'll get a much better look at the Saints later this month when real spring practices start.
New Orleans is scheduled to hold voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) on May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2 and June 4-5. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10-12.
All eyes will be on Shough and Banks during those sessions, especially if veteran quarterback Derek Carr isn't healthy enough to participate. Carr's future with the Saints is uncertain due to a shoulder injury, and all signs point toward Shough having a legitimate shot to earn the starting job this summer.
Are the Saints laying the foundation for a team that could surprise people in 2025? We'll just have to wait and see.
