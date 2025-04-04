Saints Shockingly Land Shedeur Sanders In Expert's New NFL Mock Draft
It's getting easier to envision the Saints picking a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could that quarterback be Shedeur Sanders?
There are mixed opinions on the Colorado product, who entered draft season as a consensus top two QB prospect now is viewed as a candidate to slide toward the end of Round 1. However, in a mock draft published Thursday, Monday Morning Quarterback's Gilberto Manzano has New Orleans selecting Sanders ninth overall.
"This might be more of what I want to see the Saints do, but this team is in serious need of new star players," Manzano wrote. "It’s an older roster that still resembles the last New Orleans team Drew Brees played for five years ago -- they haven’t made the playoffs since. Sanders’s presence would finally allow the Saints to move on from the past. He’s athletic and might be the most accurate passer in the draft. Sanders could hit the ground running with an offense that has wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara, or wait a year behind Derek Carr."
It'll be interesting to see what Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis do if Sanders and Jaxson Dart both are available when the Saints are on the clock. Many believe Dart would be a perfect fit in New Orleans, but Sanders might have a higher ceiling.
The NFL draft starts Thursday, April 24.
