Saints sign 15 Players to their Practice Squad
Bob Rose
The New Orleans Saints have added 15 players to their practice squad today after meeting the 53-man NFL roster deadline for all teams on Saturday.
OFFENSE (9)
RB - Tony Jones Jr.
WR - Bennie Fowler
WR - Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR - Juwan Johnson
TE - Tommy Stevens
TE - Garrett Griffin
OL - Cameron Tom
OL - Calvin Throckmorton
OL - John Leglue
DEFENSE (6)
DL - Margus Hunt
LB - Joe Bachie
LB - Anthony Chickillo
LB - Andrew Dowell
CB - Keith Washington
CB - Kemon Hall
The Saints have one more player to add to the allowed 16-player practice squad for all NFL squads in 2020, and have not yet announced what four players will be protected. We should expect more roster moves before the Saints 2020 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13th.
Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news.