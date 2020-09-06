The New Orleans Saints have added 15 players to their practice squad today after meeting the 53-man NFL roster deadline for all teams on Saturday.

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

OFFENSE (9)

RB - Tony Jones Jr.

WR - Bennie Fowler

WR - Lil'Jordan Humphrey

WR - Juwan Johnson

TE - Tommy Stevens

TE - Garrett Griffin

OL - Cameron Tom

OL - Calvin Throckmorton

OL - John Leglue

DEFENSE (6)

DL - Margus Hunt

LB - Joe Bachie

LB - Anthony Chickillo

LB - Andrew Dowell

CB - Keith Washington

CB - Kemon Hall

The Saints have one more player to add to the allowed 16-player practice squad for all NFL squads in 2020, and have not yet announced what four players will be protected. We should expect more roster moves before the Saints 2020 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13th.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news.