What the Saints can expect from LB Nigel Bradham - Mike Detillier

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans signing of LB Nigel Bradham creates a great opportunity for the team to solidify a unit with a smart and physical player. LB Alex Anzalone is smart and talented as well; unfortunately, two out of three NFL seasons, he could not complete a season because of injuries.  OLB Kiko Alonso will be returning from an ACL injury.  Also, last year's rookie LB Kaden Elliss will fight for a roster spot.  But, New Orleans invested a spot for former Wisconsin's LB Zack Baun.   Baun, a 3rd round choice for the Saints, signed his rookie contract on Monday.

What will the Saints do with Bradham?

The current Saints linebacking unit consists of LB Demario Davis, LB Zack Baun (rookie), LB Alex Anzalone, LB Kiko Alonso (ACL), LB Craig Robertson, LB Joe Bachie, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Andrew Dowell, LB Kaden Ellis, and LB Chase Hansen. When the team adds Bradham, they will have a versatile player to play both inside and outside linebacker spots.  

Our Saints News Network Analyst, Mike Detillier, wrote this about Bradham:

Bradham has career totals of 619 tackles, 34 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 34 TFL, 5 FF, 5 FR, and 3 INT in 115 professional games. In 2019, Bradham played in 12 games for the Philadelphia Eagles. His percentage of play began to reduce last season on 71% of the defensive snaps compared to 89% in 2018 and 90% in 2017.  

Before joining New Orleans, Bradham played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-2019) and Buffalo Bills (2012-2015). The Bill drafted him in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Florida State University. He won a Super Bow Ring against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, 41–33.

Comments

