Report: Saints Sign Veteran LB Jon Bostic

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing LB Jon Bostic. The 31-year-old Bostic has played the last three seasons with Washington.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears out of Florida, Bostic enters his ninth NFL season. He has 3 career interceptions, 15 passes broken up, 9.5 sacks, 21 QB hits, and 30 tackles for loss.

At 6’1” and 245-Lbs., Bostic has predominantly been an inside or middle linebacker throughout his career. He suffered a season-ending pectoral injury that limited his 2021 campaign to just four games.

During his last full season in 2020 with Washington, he intercepted a pass and recorded three sacks, eight pressures, and six tackles for loss among 118 total stops.

Bostic has recorded over 100 tackles twice in a season and two more years with at least 80 tackles. He joins a New Orleans team with depth concerns at linebacker.

Sep 26, 2021; Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY

The Saints have Demario Davis, one of the league's best defensive players. However, fellow starting LB Pete Werner has been dealing with a groin injury.

Backups Eric Wilson and Chase Hansen played well in Saturday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Fourth-year LB Kaden Elliss is also in the mix for a roster spot, but Zack Baun and Andrew Dowell could be on the roster bubble.

Bostic is a heady run defender with the open field athleticism to contribute in coverage roles for a Saints defense that demands a lot from their linebackers.

