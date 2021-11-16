Report: Saints Add K Brett Maher to their Practice Squad

New Orleans has had placekicking issues all season. Today they add another veteran kicker to their practice squad, according to reports.

ESPN NFL reporter Mike Triplett reports that the New Orleans Saints have signed K Brett Maher to their practice squad. The Saints have had placekicking woes all year, with Wil Lutz sidelined for the season.

New Orleans Saints kicker Brian Johnson (6) kicks a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

Rookie K Brian Johnson has handled the duties for the last four games. Johnson is a perfect 8 for 8 on field goals, but has missed three of eight extra points. Two of those misses were against the Tennessee Titans last week, costing the Saints dearly in a 2-point loss.

Maher, 31, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2013 out of Nebraska. He was released by both the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys during the 2013 preseason. Maher then played in the Canadian Football League from 2014 to 2017, kicking for three different teams.

Rejoining the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason of 2018, Maher won the kicking job over veteran Dan Bailey. He converted 32 of 33 extra points and 29 of 36 field goal attempts in 2018, including 6 of 7 chances from beyond 50 yards.

Oct 13, 2019; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 62-yard field goal against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY

Maher became the first player in NFL history to kick two field goals of over 60 yards in 2019. He was perfect on 36 extra points, but was just 20 for 30 on field goals, causing the Cowboys to release him after 13 games.

Maher spent time on the practice squads of New York, Washington, Houston, and Arizona last season. New Orleans signed him to a contract mid-way through training camp this summer. They released him with an injury designation just two weeks later.

The 5-4 Saints travel to face the 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. New Orleans has missed five extra points this season and 3 of 12 field goal attempts. Three of their last four contests have been decided by a field goal or less.