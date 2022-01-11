Skip to main content

Saints Sign Six More Players to Futures Deals on Tuesday

New Orleans adds six more players on futures deals among Tuesday's personnel moves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints signed six players to futures contracts on Tuesday, according to newswires. Here were the team's personnel signings today.

  • Blake Bortles, QB
  • Cohl Cabral, C
  • Malcolm Roach, DT
  • Bryce Thompson, S
  • Kevin White, WR
  • Ethan Wolf, TE
New Orleans Saints defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) lines up against Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) lines up against Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Roach has been with the team the longest. An undrafted rookie from Texas in 2020, he's played in 16 games the last two seasons, including seven this year. Roach had an interception, two QB pressures, and 10 tackles in 2021.

Read More

White was the number 7 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He appeared in just 17 games over five injury plagued seasons before being signed by the Saints this summer. White played in six games for New Orleans, catching one pass for 38 yards.

Wolf was in his first NFL season out of Tennessee. He was on the practice squad most of the year but appeared in two games and caught two passes for 8 yards. Thompson was another undrafted rookie from Tennessee who spent most of the year on the practice squad.

Bortles was the Number 3 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was Jacksonville's starter for five seasons before serving as a backup for the Rams and Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Bortles was added as a backup by New Orleans late this season when quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were on the Reserve-Covid list. He backed up rookie QB Ian Book in a loss to the Dolphins.

Today's signings join the eight players signed to reserve-futures contracts by New Orleans on Monday, which included wideouts Easop Winston and Kawaan Baker. 

USATSI_16788310_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign Six More Players to Futures Deals on Tuesday

21 seconds ago
USATSI_16888743_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2021 Offensive Rankings

3 hours ago
Easop Winston Jr. of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the fourth quarter. Sunday, December 12, 2021 Jets Host Saints
News

Saints Sign 8 Practice Squad Players to Reserve/Future Deals

5 hours ago
USATSI_7064390
News

Bears Request to Interview Jeff Ireland

5 hours ago
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)
News

Sean Payton Provides a Taysom Hill Injury Update

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17481040_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls From the Saints Bittersweet 30-20 Blasting of the Falcons

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17479919
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offense : A Few Pieces Away

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Jan 10, 2022