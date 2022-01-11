Saints Sign Six More Players to Futures Deals on Tuesday

New Orleans adds six more players on futures deals among Tuesday's personnel moves.

The New Orleans Saints signed six players to futures contracts on Tuesday, according to newswires. Here were the team's personnel signings today.

Blake Bortles, QB

Cohl Cabral, C

Malcolm Roach, DT

Bryce Thompson, S

Kevin White, WR

Ethan Wolf, TE

New Orleans Saints defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) lines up against Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Roach has been with the team the longest. An undrafted rookie from Texas in 2020, he's played in 16 games the last two seasons, including seven this year. Roach had an interception, two QB pressures, and 10 tackles in 2021.

White was the number 7 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He appeared in just 17 games over five injury plagued seasons before being signed by the Saints this summer. White played in six games for New Orleans, catching one pass for 38 yards.

Wolf was in his first NFL season out of Tennessee. He was on the practice squad most of the year but appeared in two games and caught two passes for 8 yards. Thompson was another undrafted rookie from Tennessee who spent most of the year on the practice squad.

Bortles was the Number 3 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was Jacksonville's starter for five seasons before serving as a backup for the Rams and Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Bortles was added as a backup by New Orleans late this season when quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were on the Reserve-Covid list. He backed up rookie QB Ian Book in a loss to the Dolphins.

Today's signings join the eight players signed to reserve-futures contracts by New Orleans on Monday, which included wideouts Easop Winston and Kawaan Baker.