Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad

Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.

New Orleans had no other backs on their practice squad and only Alvin Kamara, Dwayne Washington, Mark Ingram, and FB Adam Prentice on the active roster. Ingram has missed the last two contests with a knee injury.

Johnson was originally a third-round choice in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa by the Arizona Cardinals. He played five seasons for the Cardinals, rushing for 3,128 yards, catching 208 passes for 2,219 yards, and scoring 48 touchdowns.

In 2016, Johnson rushed for a career-high 1,239 yards and had 80 receptions for 879 yards, also a career best. He also had a 940-yard rushing season for the Cardinals in 2018, one year after an ACL injury that cost him all of 2017.

Nov 28, 2021; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans in 2020 as part of a deal that sent WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. In two seasons with the Texans, Johnson had 919 rushing yards and 65 receptions for 539 yards while scoring 9 touchdowns. He averaged a career-low 3.4 per carry in 2021 before being unsigned in free agency this offseason.

The 3-7 Saints host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. New Orleans has averaged 120.7 yards on the ground this season, ranking 15th in the league.

Read More Saints News