Saints Sign WR Jalen McCleskey to a Futures Contract

The New Orleans Saints have signed WR Jalen McCleskey to a reserve/futures contract according to newswires. McCleskey is the 15th player added on a futures deal since the end of the season.

Blake Bortles, QB

Kawaan Baker, WR

Kevin White, WR

Easop Winston, WR

Ethan Wolf, TE

Cohl Cabral, C

Jerald Hawkins, OT

Braxton Hoyett, DT

Malcolm Roach, DT

Sharif Finch, LB

Dylan Mabin, DB

Jordan Miller, DB

KeiVarae Russell, DB

Bryce Thompson, DB

Former Tulane wide receiver Jalen McCleskey (1) hurdles Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis (13) © Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

McCleskey had 167 receptions for 1,865 yards from 2015 to 2018 in college at Oklahoma State. His two best seasons were 2016 when he caught 73 passes for 812 yards and 7 touchdowns and 2017 when he had 50 receptions for 645 yards and 5 scores.

Following an injury-shortened season in 2018, McCleskey transferred to Tulane in 2019 to finish his collegiate career. He had 37 receptions for 581 yards snd 4 touchdowns in one year at Tulane. After not being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, McCleskey signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He was released in training camp.

Son of J.J. McCleskey, a Saints defensive back from 1994 to 1996, Jalen was signed by New Orleans to their training camp roster in 2021. He was waived with an injury settlement (hamstring) before the end of training camp.

McCleskey is an undersized wideout (5'11" and 165-Lbs.) with sub-4.4 speed. He was a sharp underneath route runner in college with the explosion to break big plays.

