Saints Sign Kicker Brian Johnson, Per Report

The New Orleans Saints have signed placekicker Brian Johnson off the Chicago Bears practice squad, per a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Johnson will take over for the injured Cody Parkey, who the Saints signed last week after releasing Aldrick Rosas. Parkey sustained an injury during his pregame warmup session in Washington. As a result, Parkey missed two extra-point attempts in New Orleans' 33-22 victory against the Washington Football Team.

The 6-1, 191-pound placekicker is an undrafted free agent product from Virginia Tech University. Johnson had four seasons as a Hokie placekicker, where he registered 131-of-131 (100%) extra-point attempts and 54-of-71 (76.1%) field goals.

New Orleans will place Parkey on the injured reserve list. Rapoport says Johnson must remain with the team for a minimum of 3 games.

Starting kicker Wil Lutz is still on injured reserve and expects to return in a few weeks.

The Saints are on a bye week in Week 6. The team will travel to Seattle in Week 7 and battle a Seahawks team with Geno Smith at quarterback. Russell Wilson had surgery to repair a tendon on his throwing hand caused by an Aaron Donald blow. The Rams' defender was also responsible for snapping a ligament in Drew Brees' thumb in 2019.

