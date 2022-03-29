Skip to main content

Report: Saints Signed QB Andy Dalton

The New Orleans Saints will sign longtime NFL quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract.

A report from Adam Schefter says the New Orleans Saints will sign longtime NFL quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, including a $3 million guaranteed.

Saints News Network's Bob Rose listed the one-time starter in Cincinnati, Dallas, and Chicago as an option if Jameis Winston did not re-sign with the Saints. 

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that he preferred if Taysom was not standing next to him on the sidelines, which means Hill is more useful as a weapon in the New Orleans offense as a tight end for 2022.

Andty Dalton
Scroll to Continue

Read More

A veteran quarterback like Andy Dalton makes plenty of football sense for the Saints.  Winston re-signed, but he is regaining his health.  Currently, Jameis is rehabbing the torn ACL in his left knee in Alabama with physical therapist Kevin Wilk.  Tampa Bay's linebacker Devin White's horse-collar tackle contributed to Winston's knee injury on Oct. 31. 

Dalton is a proven starter and should solidify the backup position with a slight drop-off should Jameis is out at the start of the season or from an injury in 2022.

Bob Rose's Analysis of Andy Dalton

"Dalton was 50-26-1 as a starter for Cincinnati between 2011 and 2015, leading the Bengals to 5 playoff appearances. Since 2016, Dalton has been just 27-43-1 as a starter for bad teams with the Bengals, Cowboys, and Bears. 

He's completed 62% of his career attempts with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Dalton is an accurate passer who can dissect a defense but needs good pass protection."

Read More Saints News

In This Article (4)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

USATSI_17027295
News

Saints Contract Details: Jameis Winston, Tre'Quan Smith

By John Hendrix1 hour ago
USATSI_17388183_168388561_lowres
News

Dennis Allen Press Conference Takeaways from NFL Owners Meetings

By John Hendrix4 hours ago
USATSI_16930297_168388561_lowres
News

Jameis Winston: "I Feel Great. I'm Ahead of Schedule."

By John Hendrix22 hours ago
USATSI_17179428_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Re-Sign WR Tre'Quan Smith

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_14936967_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Available Options in Week 3 of Free Agency

By Bob RoseMar 28, 2022
USATSI_16627552_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Calendar: Looking Ahead at the Month of April

By John HendrixMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17227411_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Failures of the 2020 Saints Draft Class Has Created Additional Roster Questions

By Bob RoseMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17393615_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Add Former Chiefs Safety to the Mix

By John HendrixMar 25, 2022