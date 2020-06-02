Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Shy Tuttle

Bob Rose

The 2019 New Orleans Saints already had a deep defensive tackle rotation of David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins, Malcom Brown, Mario Edwards Jr., and 2018 undrafted rookie Taylor Stallworth. Rankins would miss the first portion of the 2019 season while recovering from an Achilles injury though. The team did not select a DT in the draft, although both Brown and Edwards were added as free agents. New Orleans would also receive more interior line help from an unlikely source.

USATSI_13769180_168388561_lowres

Tennessee defensive tackle Shy Tuttle was not selected in the 2019 draft but was immediately signed by the Saints at the end of the event. The 24-Yr old Tuttle not only battled his way to a spot on the active roster, but impressed his coaches enough to earn an opening day start. Tuttle had a half sack against Houston on opening night and would see action in all 17 of his team’s games. He played in 32% of the Saints defensive snaps, and had 2.5 sacks, 6 quarterback pressures, 3 tackles for loss among his 18 stops, batted down 4 passes, and had 1 interception. His interception was one of the Saints top highlights of the season. It was an acrobatic pick-off of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan on Thanksgiving night, where Tuttle plowed over the Falcons signal caller during his athletic run back.

USATSI_13724878_168388561_lowres
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws an interception to New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The 6’3 300-Lb tackle was far more than that highlight-reel play in 2019. Tuttle has an explosive first step off the snap and is a powerful player next to impossible to block one on one. He provided a good inside disruption as a pass rusher and is a stout run defender. Shy Tuttle has gone from unheralded undrafted rookie to a key part of the Saints defensive tackle rotation. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses should lead to an increased role for New Orleans in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Will this productive former Texas Longhorn be the next great undrafted find at receiver for New Orleans?

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Kaden Elliss

This unheralded 7th round draft choice looks to strong arm his way up the Saints depth chart with a second consecutive impressive preseason.

Bob Rose

by

Panheadcurdog

Saints & Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson makes a statement on George Floyd's death, Protests, Peace, Unity, and Finding Solutions

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released an official statement amid the nationwide protests regarding questionable circumstances and legal response concerning the death of George Floyd.

Dr.C

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Saquan Hampton

Second year safety looks to rebound from injury to grab a spot once again in the Saints secondary.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the biggest steals of the entire 2019 NFL draft, looks poised for stardom in his second season in the Saints defense.

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Erik McCoy

The Saints top draft pick in 2019 successfully filled some big shoes in his first season, now looks to take the next step in his development in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints S Malcolm Jenkins joins a peaceful march in Philadelphia with Protesters

New Orleans Saints S Malcolm Jenkins joined a peaceful march in Philadelphia on Sunday. Jenkins has always been an advocate for civil rights and has shared his views on the George Floyd death and police brutality.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Who Dat Nation will have a radically different fan experience in 2020

The New Orleans Saints fans may experience home games radically differently this season. COVID-19 guidelines are putting an extreme limit on large gatherings and the NFL is no exception.

Dr.C

Do the Saints to have interest DE Jadeveon Clowney?

New Orleans Saints are reported to have express interest in the services of Jadeveon Clowney for a one-year deal. Does this make sense for Saints and Clowney?

BtBoylan

by

Scotto

Mercedes-Benz Superdome will give New Orleans Saints fans a new experience

New Orleans Saints fans will have plenty to look forward to over the next four years. The Golden Icon of the South, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, will soon have a fresh look, new name, and engaging fan experience for sports enthusiast.

Dr.C

by

carlaantoine