BREAKING: Saints Star Hill Headed To Locker Room!

Saints Star Hill Headed To Locker Room
New Orleans star player is heading to the locker room for observations.
New Orleans Saints star player Taysom Hill is headed to the locker room. John Hendrix reported that Hill entered and left the team's medical tent and "going back to the locker room".
UPDATE, 2:35 PM ET - The New Orleans Saints reported that Taysom Hill is listed as "QUESTIONABLE" to return.
Hill has rushed six times for 24 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. At the time Hill left the sidelines, New Orleans was trailing Atlanta, 17-14.
