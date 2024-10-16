Saints News Network

Saints Star WR Shaheed Faces Surgery: What It Means for the Rest of His Season

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Rashid Shaheed is heading to Los Angeles to have knee surgery, as Saints head coach Dennis Allen told the media on Wednesday afternoon. He'll officially be out for Thursday's game against the Broncos, and will be for much longer.

It's for a meniscus repair, and depending on the severity of it will depend on whether he's out for multiple weeks or for the rest of the season. The New Orleans receiver and All-Pro returner got hurt in Sunday's game against the Bucs in the final quarter, and it was reported on Monday that it was 'concerning'. Injured reserve is certainly a possibility, but we wait to find out if this is a season-ending issue for the promising young wide receiver.

The Saints will also be without Chris Olave (concussion) and Taysom Hill (rib) is doubtful. Derek Carr is already missing the game with his oblique strain, and New Orleans has a mess and a half on their hands in the player department.

