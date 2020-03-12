Saints & Pelicans release a statement on COVID-19

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans have released the following statement on how the organization is handling the COVID-19 issue:

Our leadership team has been very engaged with the NFL and NBA regarding COVID-19.

Both leagues remain engaged with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and their medical consultants. Additionally, our team's medical experts are fully engaged in conversations with local, state and federal health officials and our health care providers to ensure we are taking the necessary steps regarding COVID-19.

Our goal is to implement the best protocols and procedures, taking the appropriate immediate measures, that make the safety and health of our staff, players, coaches, fans and partners the top priority. Under the guidance of our medical experts, all team employees and players are being advised on appropriate measures.

While we continue to operate our business, we are taking measures to best mitigate the transmission of this virus by allowing a number of our employees to work remotely and restricting travel. Since this is a very fluid situation, we will provide updates to our fans, ticketholders and team partners as they become available.

*The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans

According to WWL, the COVID-19 cases in the New Orleans area has grown to 15 and 19 across Louisiana.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has officially cancelled their Annual Meeting scheduled for March 29th to Apri 1st. No further statements have been released regarding how the NFL will handle the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The draft festivities and event are scheduled to be held from April 23–25, 2020.

CREDIT: NFL

The Saints News Network will continue to report on the COVID-19 situation affecting the sports world.

