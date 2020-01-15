Saints Super Bowl 55 Odds

The Saints fell short of their Super Bowl 54 aspirations in the NFC Wild Card round due to a pesky Minnesota Vikings team. LSU and Joe Burrow defied the oddsmakers, won the FBS National Championshp and Heisman trophy; can the Saints mount another charge for the Lombardi Trophy in 2021?

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook believes the Saints have a great chance to bring home a second Super Bowl back to the Crescent City. Tampa will host Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The top four odds favorites are the Kansas City Chiefs at 7/1, Baltimore Ravens at 8/1, San Francisco 49ers at 8/1, and the New Orleans Saints at 10/1 according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook/Wagertalk.com.

Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5 Odds to Win Super Bowl 55 2021 (Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Kansas City Chiefs - 7/1 Baltimore Ravens - 8/1 San Francisco 49ers - 8/1 New Orleans Saints - 10/1 New England Patriots - 10/1

Betonline, according the JetsMaven, has New Orleans at a 14/1 odds favorite behind the Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers, and Patriots. Most of the early Vegas preferences to win the Super Bowl are in the AFC. NFC teams in the top ten for the bookies are the Cowboys, Packers, Falcons, and Bears.

Top 5 Odds to Win Super Bowl 55 2021 (Betonline)

Kansas City Chiefs - 7/1 Baltimore Ravens - 8/1 San Francisco 49ers - 8/1 New England Patriots - 12/1 New Orleans Saints - 14/1

San Francisco and Kansas City are the two favorites to meet for Super Bowl 54 in Miami, FL on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will provide the halftime show.

