Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 17

    New Orleans releases their Thursday injury report in preparation for a week 17 battle with the Panthers.
    Author:

    The 7-8 New Orleans Saints host the 5-10 Carolina Panthers this Sunday. New Orleans released their first official injury report of the week on Thursday.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    DID NOT PRACTICE

    • Terron Armstead, LT (knee)
    • Tre'Quan Smith, WR (chest)
    • Ty Montgomery, WR/RB (back)

    LIMITED PRACTICE

    • Marcus Davenport, DE (shoulder)
    • Mark Ingram, RB (knee)
    • Nick Vannett, TE (ankle)
    • Cameron Jordan, DE (not injury related)
    • Carl Granderson, DE (not injury related)

    FULL PRACTICE

    • Taysom Hill, QB (finger)

    Remember that the Saints were without 21 players in last Monday's loss to Miami because of Covid protocols. Many of those players have already been activated for this Sunday, with several more likely in the next two days.

    Veteran FS Marcus Williams and C Erik McCoy were added to the Reserve-Covid list earlier this week.

    Pro Bowl RT Ryan Ramczyk, who has missed the last six games, was not listed on the injury report because he's not yet been activated from the Reserve-Covid list.

    For the Panthers, four notable players popped up on their injury report this afternoon.

    • Stephon Gilmore, CB (groin-DNP)

    Read More

    • Cam Erving, LT (calf-DNP)
    • Juston Burris, S (groin-limited)
    • Jermaine Carter, LB (groin-limited)

    Earlier this week, the Panthers also added DE Brian Burns, LB Haason Reddick, LB Shaq Thompson, and DE Marquis Haynes to their Reserve-Covid list.

    The Saints need to sweep their final two contests for a shot at a fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_17227349_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 17

    11 seconds ago
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    BLEAV in Saints: Dolphins Dominate MNF, Panthers a Must-Win Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17231136
    News

    Saints LB Kwon Alexander Selected for 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

    4 hours ago
    Jameis Threws Footballs
    News

    Saints QB Jameis Winston Throwing Footballs at Rehab, Ahead of Schedule [VIDEO]

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13708151_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 17: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16786743
    Editorial / Opinion

    Panthers vs. Saints: First Look at Week 17's Matchup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17416898_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 16 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16758240_168388561_lowres
    News

    Marcus Williams Placed On COVID List, Saints Get Back 11 Players

    23 hours ago