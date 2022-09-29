Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 4

The 1-2 New Orleans Saints will try to break a two game losing streak against the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. They’ll have to do it across the ocean, in London, and with a banged up squad.

Several of the team’s stars are banged up, starting with QB Jameis Winston, who is dealing with four broken vertebrae in his back.

Here is the Saints official week four injury report for Thursday.

Did not practice

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Michael Thomas (foot)

Limited

Marcus Maye (ribs), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (ribs), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Deonte Harty (foot), Alvin Kamara (rib)

Saints News Network Reporter John Hendrix reports that Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas were once again missing from Saints practice today.

Marcus Maye was working off to the side. Jarvis Landry and Andrus Peat both appeared to be participating, while Ryan Ramczyk was back.

Taysom Hill was working with the QBs again. He would be the backup to Dalton if Winston can't go.

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara missed week two against Tampa Bay, but returned against Carolina. He's been a limited participant in practice this week, but should be in the lineup on Sunday.

The receiver position is definitely worth monitoring. Thomas, Landry, and Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) all left the Panthers game with injuries. Smith returned to practice on Wednesday, while Landry and Harty were back today. However, if both Thomas and Landry are sidelined that means the team would be down two perennial Pro Bowlers against a rugged Vikings defense.

Having both Peat and Ramczyk back at practice is crucial. The offensive line has already had their issues this year and would be in dire straights without the two Pro Bowlers.

