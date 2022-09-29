Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 4

A lengthy New Orleans injury report is cause for concern as they prepare for a week four matchup against the Vikings in London.

The 1-2 New Orleans Saints will try to break a two game losing streak against the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. They’ll have to do it across the ocean, in London, and with a banged up squad. 

Several of the team’s stars are banged up, starting with QB Jameis Winston, who is dealing with four broken vertebrae in his back. 

Here is the Saints official week four injury report for Thursday. 

Did not practice 

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Michael Thomas (foot)

Limited 

Marcus Maye (ribs), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (ribs), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Deonte Harty (foot), Alvin Kamara (rib)

Saints News Network Reporter John Hendrix reports that Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas were once again missing from Saints practice today.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marcus Maye was working off to the side. Jarvis Landry and Andrus Peat both appeared to be participating, while Ryan Ramczyk was back. 

Taysom Hill was working with the QBs again. He would be the backup to Dalton if Winston can't go. 

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara missed week two against Tampa Bay, but returned against Carolina. He's been a limited participant in practice this week, but should be in the lineup on Sunday. 

The receiver position is definitely worth monitoring. Thomas, Landry, and Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) all left the Panthers game with injuries. Smith returned to practice on Wednesday, while Landry and Harty were back today. However, if both Thomas and Landry are sidelined that means the team would be down two perennial Pro Bowlers against a rugged Vikings defense. 

Having both Peat and Ramczyk back at practice is crucial. The offensive line has already had their issues this year and would be in dire straights without the two Pro Bowlers.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_18414883_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Confident in Backup QB Andy Dalton, Per OC Pete Carmichael

By Kyle T. Mosley
Saints QB Jameis Winston
News

Saints: Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas 2nd-Straight Day of Missing Practice

By Kyle T. Mosley
Bayou Blitz (3)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep 11 - What is Wrong with the Saints Offense?

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19115742_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 4

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19119157_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Panthers Pounced on Saints Struggling Offense

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_18931015_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Signing a Veteran WR to Their Practice Squad

By Bob Rose
USATSI_15360196_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Vikings Run Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19115742_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offense Lacks Rhythm, Could Get Groove Back Against Vikings

By Kyle T. Mosley