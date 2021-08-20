Saints-Jaguars Game Tickets Available

The New Orleans Saints has extra allotment of game tickets available for the Jaguars vs. Saints preseason contest in Week 2 at Caesars Superdome on Monday, Aug. 24.

The event will start at 7 PM CT and will be televised on ESPN's Monday Night Football. New Orleans is a 3 point favorite for the contest.

The Saints organization released to following statement regarding the allotment of tickets they received back from the Jacksonville Jaguars:

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Jacksonville Jaguars for the August 23 meeting between the two clubs in the Caesars Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team.

Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase.

Fans can purchase tickets here, in person at the New Orleans Saints ticket office at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie or by calling (504) 731-1700, Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday and Monday between 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

