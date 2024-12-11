Saints To Name Starting Quarterback For Commanders Game Later In the Week
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi revealed on Wednesday afternoon that the Saints will announce who will replace Derek Carr for this Sunday's game against the Commanders later in the week on Friday.
The choice is between Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, who both received first-team practice reps during the first session of the week. That should be the same case for Thursday's practice.
Rizzi said, "We all met, staff-wise. Both Jake (Haener) and Spencer (Rattler) bring certain attributes to the table. They're very similar in a lot of ways, so game-plan wise, it doesn't change much."
The last time Carr got hurt, the Saints knew early on who would be the starter but played this out. It ended up being Spencer Rattler, who got the support of the coaching staff and knew by Tuesday that he was going to get the start. So, this is likely more of not tipping their hand to Washington.