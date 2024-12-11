Saints News Network

Saints To Name Starting Quarterback For Commanders Game Later In the Week

The Saints won't officially say whether it's Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler that starts against the Commanders until later in the week.

John Hendrix

Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener had strong days at Day 13 of Saints training camp.
Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener had strong days at Day 13 of Saints training camp. / Hendrix Media | Saints News Network
In this story:

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi revealed on Wednesday afternoon that the Saints will announce who will replace Derek Carr for this Sunday's game against the Commanders later in the week on Friday.

The choice is between Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, who both received first-team practice reps during the first session of the week. That should be the same case for Thursday's practice.

Rizzi said, "We all met, staff-wise. Both Jake (Haener) and Spencer (Rattler) bring certain attributes to the table. They're very similar in a lot of ways, so game-plan wise, it doesn't change much."

The last time Carr got hurt, the Saints knew early on who would be the starter but played this out. It ended up being Spencer Rattler, who got the support of the coaching staff and knew by Tuesday that he was going to get the start. So, this is likely more of not tipping their hand to Washington.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News