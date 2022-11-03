Saints to Place Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen announced the team would place starting wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve. Adam Schefter reports Thomas will miss the remainder of the season.

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

John Hendrix reported that Allen said "complications with the doctors" and a dislocated toe "did not respond the way we wanted it to" forced the personnel move. Thomas has been out of the Saints' starting lineup since he sustained the toe injury in Week 3 at Carolina.

This season, Thomas has three game appearances and caught sixteen receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. The All-Pro wideout missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury.

Michael Thomas was drafted out of Ohio State in the 2nd round (47th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by New Orleans. He won the AP 2019 Offensive Player of the Year award after setting the NFL single-season receptions record at 149 catches.

Thomas has 526 receptions in his career for 6,121 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Read More Saints News