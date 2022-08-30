Skip to main content

Breaking: Saints Trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

In a shocker, the New Orleans Saints are trading star defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles. News of the trade was confirmed by Gardner-Johnson's agents, Universal Sports Management.

Philadelphia receives Gardner-Johnson and the Saints seventh-round draft choice in 2025.  In return, the Saints get Philadelphia's fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and the lower of their two sixth-round picks in 2024.

The 24-year-old Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Saints out of Florida. In three years with New Orleans, he had 5 interceptions, 28 passes broken up, 3 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss.

An extremely versatile defender, Gardner-Johnson had blossomed into one of the league's best slot corners. He allowed less than 64% completion rate and just one touchdown when targeted last season.

Gardner-Johnson was entering the last year of his rookie contract and reportedly wanted a new deal before the start of the season. Rapoport reports that the Saints were looking to deal Gardner-Johnson once contract talks had broken down.

Philadelphia ranked 11th against the pass in 2021, but just sixth in interceptions and had a team need at safety. As talented as Gardner-Johnson is, the Saints still have one of the deepest defensive backfields in the NFL.

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) walks off the field at the end of their game against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will move forward with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby at cornerback and Marcus Maye, Tyrann Mathieu, and P.J. Williams at safety. The team also added CB Alontae Taylor with a second-round pick and S Justin Evans in free agency this offseason.

New Orleans will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on January 1, week 17 of the NFL season. 

