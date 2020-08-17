Saints Training Camp: Transactions & Media Calls in Week 3
Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints had several transactions reported to the NFL and media call highlights in Week 3 of training camp from August 9, 2020, to August 16, 2020.
TRANSACTIONS
RESERVE LIST ADDITION (8/14/2020)
Deonte Harris - Wide Receiver; placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
PASSED PHYSICAL (8/14/2020)
Johnson Bademosi - Defensive Back; elevated from PUP (foot)
ADDED TO ACTIVE ROSTER (8/9/2020)
Zach Wood - Long Snapper; elevated From Reserve/COVID-19
TRAINING CAMP MEDIA CALL HIGHLIGHTS
Ryan Ramczyk Media Call Notes (8/16/2020)
David Onyemata - Defensive Tackle (8/16/2020)
There won't be fans for at least game one at home. Have you thought about that at all and how different the home field environment will be?
"I think everyone has actually thought about that. Because the home-field advantage plays a big role, especially being on the defensive side and having the crowd cheer you on while you're on the field. Sometimes the offense, they can't get their plays (called and executed properly because of the noise), that plays a big role. But this year, I don't know if anyone has actually experienced anything like that, but it's something we would have to get a feel for, then work off that." (Transcript)
Jared Cook - Tight End (8/13/2020)
Can you tell me what impressed you most about Michael Thomas getting to watch him up close during that historic season last year?
"Probably his work ethic. Every route, he runs hard, whether it's a walkthrough, or whether it is a regular practice and also he has very strong hands. He is a big receiver that knows how to use his body to get open. At the catch point, he attacks the ball and you are not going to get the ball away from him if you are a DB. So I think he plays well for (his) size and he (uses) the size as an advantage, which you do not see in a lot of big receivers, a lot of them do not run as well or attack the ball as well as Michael. He does a great job of doing that. And also getting in and out of his breaks." (Transcript)