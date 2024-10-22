Saints Transaction News: Another Key Player Heads To IR Among Other Personnel Additions
The New Orleans Saints announced several personnel moves on Tuesday afternoon. Most were expected, with few coming as a surprise.
New Orleans officially placed cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve on Tuesday. Adebo suffered a broken femur in Thursday night's loss to the Denver Broncos. An unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this year, Adebo will miss the rest of this season.
Adebo joins wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, center Erik McCoy, and safety Will Harris on injured reserve. Shaheed (knee) is also expected to miss the rest of the year. McCoy could return by late November or early December after surgery on an injured groin.
The Saints also announced that they've officially signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A seven-year veteran, Valdes-Scantling has been a productive receiver for the Packers and Chiefs before being released by the Bills last week.
Additionally, the Saints have re-signed cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and safety Roderic Teamer to their practice squad. Each player also saw time on the active roster earlier this season.
The Saints also announced that they have terminated the contracts of safety Johnathan Abram and offensive lineman Chris Reed. Abram's move was perhaps most surprising. He'd appeared in nine games for the Saints last year and played extensively in three contests this season.
New Orleans comes into Week 8 with a 2-5 record and riding a five-game losing streak. They return to action this Sunday when they play at the 3-3 Los Angeles Chargers.