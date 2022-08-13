Saints Transactions: Aug. 8 - Aug. 13
New Orleans Saints transactions from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13.
New Orleans Saints transactions from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 in the 2022 training camp and preseason season.
Aug. 8 Transactions
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Brown, Jordan, DB - South Dakota State
- Hansen, Chase, LB - Utah
PASSED PHYSICAL
Shaheed, Rashid, WR, Weber State
Aug. 9 Transactions
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Carter, T.J., DE, Kentucky
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
- Jackson, D'Marco, LB, Appalachian State
Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
- Mabin, Dylan, DB, Fordham
Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
PASSED PHYSICAL
- Davenport, Marcus, DE, Texas-San Antonio
Aug. 10 Transactions
WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)
- Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee
Injured
TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN
- Brown, Malcolm, RB, Texas
Aug. 11 Transactions
TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN
- Johnson, Jaleel, DT, Iowa
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Allen, Brian, DB, Utah
- Costello, K.J., QB, Mississippi State
- Koerner, Jack, DB, Iowa
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
- Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee
Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
Aug. 12 Transactions
WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)
- Mabin, Dylan, DB, Fordham
From Reserve/Injured, Injury Settlement
