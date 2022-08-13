Saints Transactions: Aug. 8 - Aug. 13

New Orleans Saints transactions from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 in the 2022 training camp and preseason season.

Aug. 8 Transactions

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

Brown, Jordan, DB - South Dakota State

Hansen, Chase, LB - Utah

PASSED PHYSICAL

Shaheed, Rashid, WR, Weber State

Aug. 9 Transactions

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

Carter, T.J., DE, Kentucky

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Jackson, D'Marco, LB, Appalachian State

Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

Mabin, Dylan, DB, Fordham

Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

PASSED PHYSICAL

Davenport, Marcus, DE, Texas-San Antonio

Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Bryce Thompson (31) during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 10 Transactions

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee

Injured

TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN

Brown, Malcolm, RB, Texas

Aug. 11 Transactions

TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN

Johnson, Jaleel, DT, Iowa

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

Allen, Brian, DB, Utah

Costello, K.J., QB, Mississippi State

Koerner, Jack, DB, Iowa

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee

Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

Aug. 12 Transactions

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

Mabin, Dylan, DB, Fordham

From Reserve/Injured, Injury Settlement

