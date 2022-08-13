Skip to main content

Saints Transactions: Aug. 8 - Aug. 13

New Orleans Saints transactions from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13.

New Orleans Saints transactions from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 in the 2022 training camp and preseason season.

Aug. 8 Transactions

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

  •     Brown, Jordan, DB - South Dakota State
  •     Hansen, Chase, LB - Utah

PASSED PHYSICAL 

    Shaheed, Rashid, WR, Weber State

Aug. 9 Transactions

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

  •     Carter, T.J., DE, Kentucky

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

  •    Jackson, D'Marco, LB, Appalachian State

         Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

  •     Mabin, Dylan, DB, Fordham

         Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

PASSED PHYSICAL

  •    Davenport, Marcus, DE, Texas-San Antonio

Thompson
Aug. 10 Transactions

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

  • Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee

         Injured

TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN

  •     Brown, Malcolm, RB, Texas

Aug. 11 Transactions

TERMINATION OF VESTED VETERAN

  •     Johnson, Jaleel, DT, Iowa

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

  •     Allen, Brian, DB,  Utah
  •     Costello, K.J., QB, Mississippi State
  •     Koerner, Jack, DB, Iowa

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

  •     Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee

         Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

Aug. 12 Transactions

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

  •  Mabin, Dylan, DB, Fordham

         From Reserve/Injured, Injury Settlement

