Saints Transactions: NFL Reports Drew Brees' Official Retirement

Saints Transactions: Drew Brees' Retirement is Official, June 11

The New Orleans Saints officially filed the retirement paperwork for legendary quarterback Drew Brees with NFL headquarters.
The New Orleans Saints officially filed the retirement paperwork for legendary quarterback Drew Brees with NFL headquarters.

Drew Brees exists Superdome

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

JUNE 11

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Brees, Drew, QB, Purdue -  Reserve/Retired
Draft Recap (5)

JUNE 9

SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Adebo, Paulson, DB, Stanford - (3-76)*
  •     Baker, Kawaan, WR, South Alabama - (7-255)*

    *Round and Overall Selection Number in 2021 Draft.

JUNE 8

SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Book, Ian, QB, Notre Dame - (4-133)*
  • Turner, Payton, DE, Houston - (1-28)*
  • Werner, Pete, LB, Ohio State - (2-60)*
  • Young, Landon, T, Kentucky - (6-206)*

    *Round and Overall Selection Number in 2021 Draft.

