Saints Transactions: NFL Reports Drew Brees' Official Retirement

The New Orleans Saints officially filed the retirement paperwork for legendary quarterback Drew Brees with NFL headquarters.

The New Orleans Saints officially filed the retirement paperwork for legendary quarterback Drew Brees with NFL headquarters.

Credit: Derick E. Hingle, USA Today Sports

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

JUNE 11

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

NEW ORLEANS

Brees, Drew, QB, Purdue - Reserve/Retired

JUNE 9

SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Adebo, Paulson, DB, Stanford - (3-76)*

Baker, Kawaan, WR, South Alabama - (7-255)*

*Round and Overall Selection Number in 2021 Draft.

JUNE 8

SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Book, Ian, QB, Notre Dame - (4-133)*

Turner, Payton, DE, Houston - (1-28)*

Werner, Pete, LB, Ohio State - (2-60)*

Young, Landon, T, Kentucky - (6-206)*

*Round and Overall Selection Number in 2021 Draft.

Get more Saints news! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!

Read More Saints News

SNN Saints Associates