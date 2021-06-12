Saints Transactions: NFL Reports Drew Brees' Official Retirement

Saints Transactions: Drew Brees' Retirement is Official, June 11
The New Orleans Saints officially filed the retirement paperwork for legendary quarterback Drew Brees with NFL headquarters.
The New Orleans Saints officially filed the retirement paperwork for legendary quarterback Drew Brees with NFL headquarters.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS
JUNE 11
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
NEW ORLEANS
- Brees, Drew, QB, Purdue - Reserve/Retired
JUNE 9
SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Adebo, Paulson, DB, Stanford - (3-76)*
- Baker, Kawaan, WR, South Alabama - (7-255)*
*Round and Overall Selection Number in 2021 Draft.
JUNE 8
SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Book, Ian, QB, Notre Dame - (4-133)*
- Turner, Payton, DE, Houston - (1-28)*
- Werner, Pete, LB, Ohio State - (2-60)*
- Young, Landon, T, Kentucky - (6-206)*
*Round and Overall Selection Number in 2021 Draft.
Get more Saints news! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!
- Saints Minicamp Press Conference Notes and Quotes
- Saints Fans & Bettors Are Closer to Sports Betting This Fall in Louisiana
- 4 Factors That Will Make the Saints an Elite Defense in 2021
- Saints Fantasy: Will Adam Trautman be the "Big Fish" in the 2021 Tight End Pool?
- Saints Young Wide Receivers Could Surprise Their Critics This Season
SNN Saints Associates