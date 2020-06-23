The New Orleans Saints will induct G Jahri Evans and S Roman Harper into the team's Hall of Fame in 2020. Both past players were members of their 2006 NFL Draft Class.

The Saints Hall of Fame selection committee announced Tuesday the selections of G Jahri Evans and S Roman Harper as inductees into the team's Hall of Fame. Both Evans and Harper were members of Sean Payton's inaugural draft class as head coach of the Saints in 2006. The pair also won the franchise's Super Bowl XLIV championship over the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning.

JAHRI EVANS

Jahri Evans played 11 of his 12 year NFL career in New Orleans. The six-time Pro-Bowler (2009-14) was a huge part of the Saints dominant offensive line. The tenacious right guard also earned five All-Pro honors, including four consecutive years as a 1st team selection. After the Saints Super Bowl victory in 2010, the New Orleans made Evans the highest paid interior OL in NFL history. His contract extension was for 7-years and $56.7M contract. New Orleans released Evans in 2016. Evans concluded his career with the Saints by finishing 11th all-time in games played. Jahri was named to the Saints 50th Anniversary team in 2016 and the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.

ROMAN HARPER

Roman Harper spent nine years with the New Orleans Saints (2006-2013, 2016). The versatile SS made an immediate impact for the Saints after being drafted from Alabama in 2006. Harper started the first five games of his NFL career before being placed on injured reserve but came back stronger than ever. Over the next three seasons, Harper saw his tackles increase each year with the team. His aggressive and hard-hitting play made him a Pro-Bowl selection in both 2009 & 2010. In Super Bowl XLIV Harper led the Saints in tackles with eight and helped the franchise capture its first Lombardi Trophy. During his 11 years in the NFL (2006-2016), no DB had more sacks (18) than Harper. The former second-round pick also holds the Saints DB record for tackles in a career with 775. Like Evans, Harper was named to the Saints 50th Anniversary team.

MARCO GARCIA

The Saints will also honor Spanish radio broadcaster, Marco Garcia, with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his contributions to the New Orleans Saints organization. Garcia served as the Saints Spanish Play-by-Play man for over 20 years (1996-2014, 2016-2018), calling over 200 regular and post-season games.

The date for the 2020 Saints Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced later in the 2020 NFL Season.

