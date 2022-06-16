Skip to main content

Saints Unveil New Black Helmet

The New Orleans Saints organization unveiled the new black helmet for the 2022-23 regular season.

The New Orleans Saints organization unveiled the new black helmet for the 2022-23 regular season. The Saints debuted a black helmet in 1969 during the preseason. 

New Orleans Saints Black Helmets

FVYsmOJWQAMaKMJ
s-l400

1969 version and 2022 version

 According to Crescent City Sports, "then owner John Mecom Jr. had the team wear black helmets with a gold Fleur De Lis logo for a preseason game. The stripes on the helmet were also reversed as two gold stripes flanking a white stripe in the middle."

Fans have long clamored for the black helmet to return and finally got their wish. Cam Jordan is modeling the black helmet with the team's color rush uniform on the Saints website. The organization has not confirmed the game and uniform combination for the new helmet to debut in 2022-23.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Saints News

USATSI_18414911_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Complementary Players Could Be Key to a Playoff Run

By Bob Rose22 minutes ago
(COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2022
Fantasy Football

2022 Saints Fantasy Football Outlook: QB Jameis Winston

By Brendan Boylan4 hours ago
IMG_1995
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Minicamp: Notes and Observations from Wednesday

By John Hendrix22 hours ago
Saints Vets
Editorial / Opinion

Emmitt Smith Believes Saints Veterans 'Extremely Important' in Transition from Payton to Allen

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18536038_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Training Camp Preview: Linebacker

By Bob RoseJun 15, 2022
IMG_1988
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Minicamp: Notes and Observations from Tuesday

By John HendrixJun 14, 2022
Countdown to Kickoff (5)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #96-90: Jordan, Smith & More!

By Brendan BoylanJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17249493_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Free Agent RB David Johnson Visiting Saints

By John HendrixJun 13, 2022