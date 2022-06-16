Saints Unveil New Black Helmet
The New Orleans Saints organization unveiled the new black helmet for the 2022-23 regular season. The Saints debuted a black helmet in 1969 during the preseason.
According to Crescent City Sports, "then owner John Mecom Jr. had the team wear black helmets with a gold Fleur De Lis logo for a preseason game. The stripes on the helmet were also reversed as two gold stripes flanking a white stripe in the middle."
Fans have long clamored for the black helmet to return and finally got their wish. Cam Jordan is modeling the black helmet with the team's color rush uniform on the Saints website. The organization has not confirmed the game and uniform combination for the new helmet to debut in 2022-23.
