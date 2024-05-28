Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints Veteran Defensive End Tore His Achilles This Offseason

Saints head coach Dennis Allen revealed Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles in the offseason, and now others will have to step up.

Oct 8, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Saints veteran pass rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon has been missing from voluntary OTAs, and we now have a better understanding why. Head coach Dennis Allen revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Kpassagnon tore his Achilles in the offseason and is 'going to be out for a little while'.

Kpassagnon is usually a familiar face this time of year and now others will have to step up in his absence. He was a big part of the sub-rush packages for Allen's defense and was often the player in the middle. He was second among the Saints defensive ends last season with 3.5 sacks, behind Carl Granderson (8.5).

It's an unfortunate blow for the Saints, and it presents a very big opportunity for two players who need to produce in a big way in Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey.

