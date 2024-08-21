NFL Veterans Facing Potential Saints Roster Cuts
The New Orleans Saints will play their final preseason game this Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. By the following Tuesday, August 27, all NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players.
Established veterans throughout the league will be looking for new jobs. Such will be the case in New Orleans, where there are several roster spots still up for grabs. For some Saints players that have struggled in training camp, Sunday's game is a chance to make a last-ditch impression on coaches to keep them on the roster.
Here are some New Orleans veterans that are squarely on the roster bubble and could be left out when roster decisions are made.
James Robinson, RB
Originally an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a rookie. He'd follow that up with 767 yards and eight scores with the Jaguars in 2021 before tearing his Achilles tendon late that season.
Since his Achilles injury, Robinson hasn't shown the same burst and has dealt with other nagging leg injuries. The Saints, who signed him to the practice squad late last season, are his fifth team in the last three seasons.
Robinson, 26, has been effective as an inside runner and on off-tackle plays for New Orleans during training camp. In two preseason games, he's averaged 4.9 per carry while rushing for 59 yards on 12 attempts while adding 11 receiving yards on two receptions. He's also returned two kickoffs for 56 yards, giving him valuable versatility to the team.
Robinson is seemingly in a battle with second-year RB Jordan Mims for a spot. Mims has similar preseason statistics, but has proven to be a little more explosive. It's possible that the Saints could keep both backs initially, along with veteran Jamaal Williams, if RB Kendre Miller (ankle) isn't ready to start the year.
Adam Prentice, FB
Prentice, 27, has been with the Saints for the last three years since his release from the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2021. Over those three seasons, Prentice has rushed nine times for 26 yards and caught eight passes for 37 yards.
With the release of Zander Horvath last week, Prentice is the only legitimate fullback on the roster. That doesn't mean he's guaranteed a job. While Prentice is a serviceable lead blocker, the Saints may look to upgrade in that area.
Additionally, Prentice offers little value as a short yardage runner or receiver out of the backfield. Both traits are typically utilized in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system.
Taysom Hill has been seeing reps as a fullback during training camp and excelled in an expanded backfield role against the 49ers. It's possible that the Saints use Hill as a hybrid fullback to keep an extra runner like Robinson on the roster. They may also seek a fullback that more fits Kubiak's scheme once other teams make their cuts.
Shane Lemieux, G/C
The Saints offensive line has been under heavy scrutiny the entire offseason. Lemieux, one of several new additions, has yet to meet the expectations on him when signed. A 2020 fifth-round choice by the New York Giants out of Oregon, Lemieux showed a ton of promise initially. However, a series of serious injuries has allowed him to play only six of a possible games over the last three years.
Injuries have continued to limit Lemieux with the Saints, sidelining him for several practices that would have been valuable. He played in both preseason games, but didn't help himself with his performance.
New Orleans showed noticeable improvement up front against San Francisco. That did not include Lemieux, who had several poor snaps from center, gave up crucial inside pressure in pass protection, and got little push as a run blocker. It wouldn't be surprising if the Saints looked at several linemen after other teams make their cuts. It's tough to imagine Lemieux being one of the linemen safe for a roster spot.
Isaiah Foskey, DE
A second-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Foskey did virtually nothing as a rookie with the Saints. He appeared in only 83 defensive snaps over 10 games, contributing just nine tackles with none for loss, one tipped pass, and zero quarterback pressures.
Much more was expected from Foskey in his second year. So far, the return doesn't look promising. He's shown some promise as a pass rusher, but has consistently taken poor angles to the quarterback. Against the run, Foskey looks completely lost. He's often been out of position and has shown little awareness against offenses.
Just 23, Foskey has a combination of nice power and athleticism at 6'5" and 265-Lbs. As a second-round pick on a rookie contract, he has a good chance at being safe during the initial roster cuts. That security may not last long if he doesn't produce.
Foskey is already buried on the depth chart behind Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, and even Payton Turner. The Saints will likely keep five ends, but Foskey could be the odd man out during game-day actives. Additionally, Tanoh Kpassagnon stands a great chance at taking his spot once he's recovered from an Achilles injury that will sideline him for the first part of the year. Foskey's spot may be safe for now, but that hold is tenuous at best.
Linebackers
• D'Marco Jackson
• Khaleke Hudson
• Monty Rice
In past seasons, the Saints had difficulty filling out their depth chart at linebacker because of lack of quality depth. This season, the position looks extremely deep with both talent and versatility. Demario Davis, Willie Gay Jr., and Pete Werner have the first three spots locked up. Second-year LB Anfernee Orji seems to have solidified the fourth spot with a terrific camp and preseason.
New Orleans will keep five linebackers for sure, but perhaps a sixth because of the athleticism needed on special teams. The battle for those final linebacker spots has been close and fiercely contested throughout training camp.
Jackson was a 2022 fifth-round choice out of Appalachian State. After missing all of his rookie year, he was one of the team's top special teams contributors last season. This year, Jackson has an even better feel for the defense and is moving to the ball decisively against both the run and pass.
A former collegiate safety, Hudson excelled on special teams and in passing situations over his first three years with Washington before joining New Orleans this offseason. He's most effective in coverage and open space, showing both good speed and solid awareness.
Rice, a 2021 third-round pick out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the Tennessee Titans before signing with New Orleans late last season. He's an outstanding run defender with enough athleticism and awareness to be effective in zone coverages. A more traditional linebacker, Rice also has the size and strength to play on early downs and short yardage situations.
All three of these linebackers, along with undrafted rookie Isaiah Stalbird, have been strong throughout training camp. They've also taken that to the field in both preseason contests, making this an extremely difficult decision for coaches.
Some New Orleans veterans are trying to hold onto their spots in spite of uneven or unreliable play. This is not the case at linebacker, where five players have a legitimate claim to the final two or three spots. It is just one of several close battles as the Saints wrap up their preseason against Tennessee this weekend.