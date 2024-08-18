Saints vs. 49ers: How To Watch, Odds, Predictions Of Preseason Showdown at Levi's Stadium
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers: Preseason Showdown at Levi's Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers (0-1) will host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA tonight for an intense preseason matchup, especially for the visiting team. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX 8 in New Orleans.
New Orleans hopes to clarify key position battles, players on the bubble, and an offense seeking to be more efficient are
Broadcast & Radio Teams
The game will be presented by the broadcast team of Adam Amin (play-by-play), former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter). The crew will provide insights and updates throughout the contest to keep viewers well-informed.
WWL Radio crew will feature Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller on the sidelines reporting from Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers: Team Overview
The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the top teams in the NFL in recent years. However, they faced a setback in their preseason opener, losing to the Tennessee Titans 17-13.
Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw for 146 yards and one interception. Notably, first-round draft pick wide receiver Ricky Pearsall did not record a catch in this game. The 49ers want to bounce back and showcase their depth and potential against the Saints.
New Orleans Saints: Team Overview
The Saints narrowly won their preseason opener by defeating the Arizona Cardinals 16-14. Starting quarterback Derek Carr completed 2 of 6 passes for 12 yards. Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler each performed well in leading the team on two scoring drives apiece. The Saints aim to use this win to build momentum and evaluate their roster as they prepare for the regular season.
How to Watch
Date: Sunday, August 18th
Game Time: 8: 00 PM EST
Venue: Levi’s Stadium
How to Watch (TV): FOX 8 (New Orleans area)
Saints Record: 1-0
49ers Record: 0-1
Fans can catch the game on FOX 8, the local FOX affiliate in New Orleans, ensuring comprehensive coverage of this preseason clash.
Betting Odds and Lines
Here are the latest odds for the Saints vs. 49ers game, provided by FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Moneyline (ML): Saints +100 (Bet $100 to win $100) | 49ers -120 (Bet $120 to win $100)
- Against the Spread (ATS): Saints +1.5 (-110) | 49ers -1.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): 38.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)
Prediction
Saints 24, 49ers 20 (Kyle Mosley); 49ers 20, Saints 16 (Bob Rose)