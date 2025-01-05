Saints News Network

Saints vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line

The game info and odds, predictions, and more for the Saints vs. Bucs.

Kyle T. Mosley

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints (5-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) play their season finale on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium

New Orleans is playing for respect, while the Bucs can win the NFC South division title with a victory against the Saints, or an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Saints Opponent: Tampa Bay Bucs

The Bucs defeated the Panthers 48-14 in Week 17. Currently, quarterback Baker Mayfield is third in the NFL with 39 passing touchdowns. He also has thrown for 4,279 yards for a rating of 107.6.

Betting Odds

  • The Buccaneers are favored by 14.5 points.
  • The moneyline odds give the Buccaneers -1429, and Saints +842.
  • The over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Saints Key Injuries

INACTIVES

  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder)
  • Pete Werner (concussion)
  • Kendre Miller (concussion)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Mason Tipton
  • Khristian Boyd

Predictions

New Orleans will turn to rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler once again to start against the Bucs. Without most of their offensive starters, don't expect a miracle to happen at Raymond James today.

It could be the final game for Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu, and Demario Davis...but, all could return. Jordan has been peforming well during the final games of the season.

Saints 17, Buccaneers 31

