Saints vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line
The New Orleans Saints (5-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) play their season finale on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium
New Orleans is playing for respect, while the Bucs can win the NFC South division title with a victory against the Saints, or an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Saints Opponent: Tampa Bay Bucs
The Bucs defeated the Panthers 48-14 in Week 17. Currently, quarterback Baker Mayfield is third in the NFL with 39 passing touchdowns. He also has thrown for 4,279 yards for a rating of 107.6.
Betting Odds
- The Buccaneers are favored by 14.5 points.
- The moneyline odds give the Buccaneers -1429, and Saints +842.
- The over/under for total points scored is 44.5.
Saints Key Injuries
INACTIVES
- Derek Carr (hand)
- Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder)
- Pete Werner (concussion)
- Kendre Miller (concussion)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Mason Tipton
- Khristian Boyd
Predictions
New Orleans will turn to rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler once again to start against the Bucs. Without most of their offensive starters, don't expect a miracle to happen at Raymond James today.
It could be the final game for Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu, and Demario Davis...but, all could return. Jordan has been peforming well during the final games of the season.