Saints vs. Giants: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line
Although the New Orleans Saints (4-8) and New York Giants (2-10) have had troubles this season, Sunday's matchup is still intriguing for the Vegas oddsmakers.
Week 13's 21-14 loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams put a significant dent in the Saints' slim hopes for the postseason. New York was competitive against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day but ultimately lost the game 27-20.
New Orleans will be without Taysom Hill for the remainder of the season after a significant knee injury during the Rams game. The only remaining true offensive threat is running back Alvin Kamara. How will Klint Kubiak utilize the star running back during the battle at MetLife Stadium?
Watch for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has produced four touchdowns for New Orleans since signing.
Today, the Saints are a 5-point favorite over the Giants, and both teams could go over the over/under at 41 points.
Odds
- Points spread: Saints -4.5
- Over/Under: 41 points
- Money line: Saints -237, Giants +194
- Prediction: Saints 27, Giants -17
Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: Noon CT
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey