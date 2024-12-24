Saints News Network

Saints vs. Packers Scoreboard: Green Bay Score On Opening Drive

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints defense could not stop the Green Bay Packers opening drive. QB Jordan Love completed a two-yard touchdown strike to WR Dontayvion Wicks. McManus successfully kicked the extra point for the Green Bay to lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards in 6:19 minutes with 8:45 on the scoreboard clock.


Saints Inactives vs. Green Bay

  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness/back)
  • Nathan Shepherd (eye)
  • Khristian Boyd
Published
