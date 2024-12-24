Saints vs. Packers Scoreboard: Green Bay Score On Opening Drive
Scoring update on the Saints-Packers MNF game.
The New Orleans Saints defense could not stop the Green Bay Packers opening drive. QB Jordan Love completed a two-yard touchdown strike to WR Dontayvion Wicks. McManus successfully kicked the extra point for the Green Bay to lead 7-0 in the first quarter.
Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards in 6:19 minutes with 8:45 on the scoreboard clock.
Saints Inactives vs. Green Bay
- Derek Carr (hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness/back)
- Nathan Shepherd (eye)
- Khristian Boyd
