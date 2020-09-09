SI.com
Saints News Network
Week 1: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints have dropped their first injury report of the 2020 regular season, and it has a few players listed on it for Week 1's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's how Wednesday shapes up, as three players did not practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Marcus Davenport (elbow), Cesar Ruiz (ankle), Blake Gillikin (back)

Marcus Davenport and Cesar Ruiz were not spotted at the open portion of practice, according to local reports. Alvin Kamara, despite not having a new contract, was present. If the injuries to Davenport and Ruiz force them out of action, then the Saints could turn to Trey Hendrickson off the edge and Nick Easton at right guard.

It's just the first injury report, so there's no need to panic just yet. However, these two players and their availability will be something to monitor.

For the Buccaneers, they have issues of their own to worry about, as wide receiver Mike Evans is reportedly dealing with a soft tissue injury, and is considered a game-time decision on Sunday while being day-to-day for practice.

